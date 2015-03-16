Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 16

9 a.m. - Doral Financial Corp, the Puerto Rico-based financial services firm, will seek approval of several “first-day” motions in a New York bankruptcy court. The company filed for Chapter 11 last week in the wake of a tax dispute with the Puerto Rican government, claiming the island’s ongoing debt crisis played a role in its collapse. For Doral: Mark Bane of Ropes & Gray.

