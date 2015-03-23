Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 23

9:30 a.m. - Revstone Industries Inc, a designer and manufacturer of components for the transportation and heavy truck industries, will provide a status report on adversary proceedings in its Chapter 11 case and take on objections to its reorganization plan. Revstone’s TROP LLC unit will address an objection by Ascalon Enterprises to its plan of liquidation. For Revstone: Laura Davis Jones of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N5y2Zp