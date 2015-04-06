Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 6

1 p.m. - Chromcraft Revington Inc, a furniture maker, will seek approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware to borrow $500,000 to finance its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The unsecured creditors committee has objected, saying the loan sets in motion a foreclosure on the company’s assets. For Chromcraft: Sharon Levine of Lowenstein Sandler

Wednesday, April 8

10 a.m. - A New York bankruptcy judge will consider a request by Lehman Brothers’ estate to share questionnaires filled out by investors who made derivatives trades with Lehman before it collapsed. The trades are the subject of lawsuits, and Lehman says they should be discoverable by various parties involved in the suits. The investors, who include Citadel LLC, say they contain proprietary information and should stay between themselves and Lehman. For Lehman: Stephen Karotkin of Weil Gotshal & Manges. For Citadel: Bennette Kramer of Schlam Stone & Dolan.

