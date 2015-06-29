FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weekahead in Bankruptcy: June 29, 2015
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Weekahead in Bankruptcy: June 29, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. U.S. Courts are closed on Friday, July 3 in observation of the Independence Day holiday. All times are local.

Monday, June 29

2 p.m. - Dendreon Corp’s plan administrator will appear before Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, to argue against a motion seeking a stay on the cancer treatment maker’s sale order pending her review or an appeal. The administrator says the motion by a pro se party shows a “willful disregard” of the facts in the case. For the administrator: Anthony Clark, Kenneth Ziman, Raquelle Kaye and Felicia Gerber Perlman of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eeivMp (Reporting by Jim Christie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.