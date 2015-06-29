Weekahead in Bankruptcy: June 29, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. U.S. Courts are closed on Friday, July 3 in observation of the Independence Day holiday. All times are local.

Monday, June 29

2 p.m. - Dendreon Corp’s plan administrator will appear before Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, to argue against a motion seeking a stay on the cancer treatment maker’s sale order pending her review or an appeal. The administrator says the motion by a pro se party shows a “willful disregard” of the facts in the case. For the administrator: Anthony Clark, Kenneth Ziman, Raquelle Kaye and Felicia Gerber Perlman of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

(Reporting by Jim Christie)