Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 13, 2015
July 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 13, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, July 13

9:30 a.m. - Judge A. Benjamin Goldgar will hold a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on a motion by Caesars Entertainment Operating Co for expanding the scope of its examiner’s investigation to include the $30.7 billion leveraged buyout of Harrah’s Entertainment that created its parent company, Caesars Entertainment Co. Caesars in February urged a narrower scope for its examiner. But earlier this month the casino said any claims related to the 2008 buyout would be helpful in assisting in negotiating a plan, noting at least one party in its case raised questions about the deal. For Caesars Entertainment Operating Co: James Sprayregen, David Seligman, David Zott, Jeffrey Zeiger, Paul Basta and Nicole Greenblatt of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eVRNsd

