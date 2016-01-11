FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 11, 2016
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 11, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 11 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 11

11:30 a.m. - Colt Holding Co LLC will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its amended reorganization plan. The plan was recently modified to reflect new terms for an investment by private equity owner Sciens Capital Management. The plan includes a five-year lease for the gunmaker’s Hartford, Connecticut, factory and an option for Colt to buy the facility, which has been a point of contention with bondholders during the company’s bankruptcy. For Colt: Mark Collins and Jason Madron of Richards Layton & Finger, and John Rapisardi, Peter Friedman and Joseph Zujkowski of O‘Melveny & Myers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P2Do83

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.