Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 11, 2016

Jan 11 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 11

11:30 a.m. - Colt Holding Co LLC will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its amended reorganization plan. The plan was recently modified to reflect new terms for an investment by private equity owner Sciens Capital Management. The plan includes a five-year lease for the gunmaker’s Hartford, Connecticut, factory and an option for Colt to buy the facility, which has been a point of contention with bondholders during the company’s bankruptcy. For Colt: Mark Collins and Jason Madron of Richards Layton & Finger, and John Rapisardi, Peter Friedman and Joseph Zujkowski of O‘Melveny & Myers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P2Do83