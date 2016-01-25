FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 25, 2016
January 25, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 25, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 25 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 25

10 a.m. - Coal producer Walter Energy Inc will auction non-core assets at the offices of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison in New York. Walter is one of four debt-laden U.S. coal producers that sought Chapter 11 protection last year amid sinking commodity prices, weak demand and increased environmental regulation. Judge Tamara Mitchell will hold a hearing to approve the sale of the assets on Jan. 27 in Bankruptcy Court in Birmingham, Alabama.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lJVDYu

