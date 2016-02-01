Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 1, 2016

Feb 1 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 1

10 a.m. - Bankrupt film studio Relativity Media will ask Judge Michael Wiles of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to confirm its reorganization plan on the heels of recently securing additional financing for its restructuring. For Relativity: Richard Wynne, Bennett Spiegel and Lori Sinanyan of Jones Day.

