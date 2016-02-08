Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 8, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 8

1:30 p.m. - U.S. Trustee William Neary will ask Judge Russell Nelms of the Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas to reduce Weil,Gotshal & Manges’ fees for work done for the ad hoc group of lenders for energy exploration and production company Energy & Exploration Partners Inc. The trustee says fees of $1.2 million are not reasonable. For the U.S. trustee: Erin Marie Schmidt of the Office of the U.S. Trustee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T8mSug