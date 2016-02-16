FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 16, 2016
February 16, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 16, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

10 a.m. - Joyce Leslie Inc will auction its real estate leases at the Manhattan office of Cooley, which represents the bankrupt apparel retailer’s committee of unsecured creditors. The company last week said it could not find a buyer to keep it in business so it would sell rights to its retail leases and intellectual property. The chain has 47 women’s retail clothing stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. For Joyce Leslie: Kevin Nash of Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein. For the official committee of unsecured creditors: Jay Indyke of Cooley.

