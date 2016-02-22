Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 22, 2016

By Jim Christie

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb 22

9:30 - Nuo Therapeutics will ask Judge Mary Walrath of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its plans for debtor-in-possession financing and a sale next month. The plans came under attack last week from unsecured creditors, equity holders and the U.S. trustee, who said the bankrupt developer of therapies for wound care aims to hand itself over to lender Deerfield Management in a rushed sale. For Nuo: William Bowden, Stacy Newman and Aaron Stulman of Ashby & Geddes, and Sam Alberts and Bryan Bates of Dentons.

