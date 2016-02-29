FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 29, 2016
February 29, 2016 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Feb. 29, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb 29

1 p.m. - Real estate developer Metrogate LLC will ask Judge Kevin Carey of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to dismiss its involuntary Chapter 11 petition and award damages for what it says was a bad faith filing stemming from a lawsuit with its creditors in New York state court. For Metrogate: Marion Quirk, Warren Usatine and Felice Yudkin of Cole Schotz PC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21vG7mH

