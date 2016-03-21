FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 21, 2016
March 21, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 21, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 21

10 a.m. - Bankrupt paper producer Verso Corp will ask Judge Kevin Gross of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware for an order allowing it to reject unexpired leases and establish deadlines and procedures for filing proofs of claim. Verso, controlled by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January with plans to seek approval for a plan that would shed $2.4 billion of its debt and cede ownership to its creditors. For Verso: Amanda Steele, Mark Collins, Michael Merchant and Brett Haywood of Richards Layton & Finger, and George Davis, Peter Friedman, Andrew Parlen and Diana Perez of O‘Melveny & Myers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RuCmcv

