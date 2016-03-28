FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 28, 2016
March 28, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

March 28 -

By Jim Christie

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 28

1:30 p.m. - New Gulf Resources LLC will ask Judge Brendan Shannon of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve a settlement with Energy & Exploration Partners LLC. The two bankrupt energy companies had been quarrelling over two joint operating agreements for oil and gas exploration and production in East Texas. For New Gulf: Ryan Bartley, M. Blake Cleary and Justin Duda of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and C. Luckey McDowell, Ian Roberts and Meggie Gilstrap of Baker Botts.

