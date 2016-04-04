FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 4, 2016
#Westlaw News
April 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / in 2 years

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 4, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 4

10 a.m. - Axion International will ask Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its plan of liquidation and to schedule a confirmation hearing over the objections of Community Bank. The creditor of the bankrupt maker of railroad ties has argued Axion has mismanaged its assets and wants to challenge the liens and claims of a former board member who wants to acquire the company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in December. For Axion: Scott Cousins, Ashley Stitzer, Justin Alberto and Evan Miller of Bayard.

