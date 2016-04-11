FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 11, 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 11, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 11, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 11

11:30 a.m. - Aspect Software Parent Inc will ask Judge Mary Walrath of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its performance award program and to allow the program to be filed under seal over the objections of the U.S. trustee. The software company filed for bankruptcy last month with a plan backed by its creditors to eliminate $320 million of second-lien debt and convert $60 million of first-lien debt into 100 percent of the reorganized company’s equity. For Aspect: Domenic Pacitti, Michael Yurkewicz and Morton Branzburg of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg and Joshua Sussberg, Aparna Yenamandra, James Sprayregen and William Guerrieri of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oQe3Iz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.