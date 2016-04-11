Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 11, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 11

11:30 a.m. - Aspect Software Parent Inc will ask Judge Mary Walrath of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its performance award program and to allow the program to be filed under seal over the objections of the U.S. trustee. The software company filed for bankruptcy last month with a plan backed by its creditors to eliminate $320 million of second-lien debt and convert $60 million of first-lien debt into 100 percent of the reorganized company’s equity. For Aspect: Domenic Pacitti, Michael Yurkewicz and Morton Branzburg of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg and Joshua Sussberg, Aparna Yenamandra, James Sprayregen and William Guerrieri of Kirkland & Ellis.

