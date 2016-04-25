FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 25, 2016
April 25, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 25, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 25

9 a.m. - A seminar will be held at the Practising Law Institute on bankruptcy and reorganizations. The seminar will discuss current developments, including the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions of Wellness International and Stern v. Marshall. It will also go over labor and pension issues and claims, enforcing intercreditor agreement, and international and cross-border insolvencies. The seminar will take place at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/26nVWf1

