Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 2, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, May 2

10 a.m. - The official committee of unsecured creditors of Alpha Natural Resources Inc will ask Judge Kevin Huennekens of the Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, for permission to press claims on behalf of the coal producer’s estates against the company’s first- and second-lien lenders. Alpha will also seek court approval for its plan to sell mining properties, some of which are subject to a stalking-horse bid by lenders involving a $500 million credit bid. For the committee: William Gray, George Pitts, Roy Terry Jr and Eric Howlett of Sands Anderson. For Alpha: Henry Long III, Tyler Brown, J.R. Smith and Justin Paget of Hunton & Williams, and David Heiman, Carl Black and Thomas Wilson of Jones Day.

