Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 9, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, May 9

10 a.m. - Coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc will ask Judge Kevin Huennekens of the Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia to allow it to shed labor contracts and retiree benefits as part of its plan for cutting costs and exiting Chapter 11. Administrators of pension and healthcare funds for retired miners say Alpha cannot eliminate retiree benefits because they are not part of a labor contract, but rather were created by Congress. For Alpha: Henry Long III, Tyler Brown, J.R. Smith and Justin Paget of Hunton & Williams, and David Heiman, Carl Black and Thomas Wilson of Jones Day.

