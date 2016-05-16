Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 16, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, May 16

10 a.m. - Pacific Sunwear of California Inc will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve orders to retain RCS Real Estate Advisors as its real estate consultant and FTI Consulting as its financial adviser. The retailer will also seek an order extending its deadline for assuming or rejecting unexpired leases. For Pacific Sunwear: Maris Kandestin, Michael Nestor, Joseph Barry and Shane Reil of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Michael Tuchin, David Guess, Jonathan Weiss and Sasha Gurvitz of Klee Tuchin Bogdanoff & Stern.

