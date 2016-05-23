Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 23, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, May 23

10 a.m. - Energy Future Holdings Corp will ask Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its disclosure statement and establish protocols for confirming its reorganization plan. The largest power company in Texas marked the two-year anniversary of its $42 billion bankruptcy earlier this month with a new Chapter 11 exit plan after investors withdrew their support for acquiring its crown jewel, its Oncor power distribution business. For Energy Future: Mark Collins, Daniel DeFranceschi and Jason Madron of Richards Layton & Finger, and Edward Sassower, Stephen Hessler, Brian Schartz, James Sprayregen, Marc Kieselstein, Chad Husnick and Steven Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis.

