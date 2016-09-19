FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 19, 2016
#Westlaw News
September 19, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 19, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 19

1:30 p.m. - Judge Kevin Carey of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hold a status conference on mediation ordered to help bridge differences over the Chapter 11 plan of Hercules Offshore Inc after its official equity committee objected. The Houston-based drilling contractor filed for bankruptcy protection in May just six months after emerging from its first bankruptcy. For Hercules: Matthew Harvey, Robert Dehney and Eric Schwartz of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell, and Michael Stamer, Philip Dublin, David Botter and Kevin Eide of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cjKwWK

