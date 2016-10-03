Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 3, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

10 a.m. - Judge James Carr of the Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis will hear arguments by the Chapter 7 trustee for ITT Educational Services Inc to use cash collateral for expenses, which include retaining an agent to help secure some 137 of the for-profit college operator's campus locations and student records. ITT last month announced it would close following the U.S. Department of Education's move in August to ban enrollments of new students who receive federal aid. For the trustee: James Rossow Jr, Deborah Caruso, John Hoard and Meredith Theisen of Rubin & Levin.

