Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 27

2 p.m. - Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC will ask Judge Kathy Surratt-States of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis for an order approving its disclosures for its Chapter 11 plan. The unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago following involuntary bankruptcy petitions against two subsidiaries by grain suppliers. For Abengoa Bioenergy: Richard Engel Jr, Susan Ehlers and Erin Edelman of Armstrong Teasdale, and Richard Chesley and R. Craig Martin of DLA Piper.

