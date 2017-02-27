Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S.
Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.
Monday, Feb. 27
2 p.m. - Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC will ask Judge
Kathy Surratt-States of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis
for an order approving its disclosures for its Chapter 11 plan.
The unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA filed
for bankruptcy nearly a year ago following involuntary
bankruptcy petitions against two subsidiaries by grain
suppliers. For Abengoa Bioenergy: Richard Engel Jr, Susan Ehlers
and Erin Edelman of Armstrong Teasdale, and Richard Chesley and
R. Craig Martin of DLA Piper.
