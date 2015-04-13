FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 13, 2015
April 13, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 13, 2015

Tom Hals, Nick Brown

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 13

By midnight - Final proposals are due in a second round of bidding in the auction of Energy Future Holding Corp’s Oncor powerlines business. The biggest energy distribution business in Texas, which is not bankrupt, has been valued at $18 billion by creditors. For Energy Future Holdings: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FNNCHB

