Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: April 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, April 13

By midnight - Final proposals are due in a second round of bidding in the auction of Energy Future Holding Corp’s Oncor powerlines business. The biggest energy distribution business in Texas, which is not bankrupt, has been valued at $18 billion by creditors. For Energy Future Holdings: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis

