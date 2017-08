Teen retailer Wet Seal LLC filed on Thursday its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in as many years with plans to hold going-out-of-business sales after giving up on restructuring options.

Store-closing sales will run through Feb. 28 and will be overseen by liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC, Wet Seal said in court papers.

