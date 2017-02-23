FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt retailer Wet Seal seeks to reject more leases
February 23, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 6 months ago

Bankrupt retailer Wet Seal seeks to reject more leases

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt teen apparel retailer The Wet Seal LLC said on Wednesday it needs to reject an additional 17 leases as it presses going-out-of-business sales, bringing the total number of leases it aims to scrap to 124.

Earlier this month, Wet Seal, which has about 142 retail locations, filed its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in as many years after giving up on restructuring options amid a hard market for mall-based apparel retailers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kPWjAb

