Bankruptcy judge says can't compel Yahoo to turn over email

By Jim Christie Yahoo Inc does not need to hand over emails to representatives for a failed Irish bank for their probe into its collapse, a bankruptcy judge said on Monday, noting the Stored Communications Act bars email service providers from sharing email without an account user's consent. Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware also said he lacked the authority under the act to make Yahoo disclose businessman Abdullah Rasimov's emails to Irish Bank Resolution Corp, or IBRC. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eLhAqh