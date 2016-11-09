FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankruptcy judge says can't compel Yahoo to turn over email
November 9, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

Bankruptcy judge says can't compel Yahoo to turn over email

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

    Yahoo Inc does not need to hand over emails to
representatives for a failed Irish bank for their probe into its
collapse, a bankruptcy judge said on Monday, noting the Stored
Communications Act bars email service providers from sharing
email without an account user's consent.
    Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Delaware also said he lacked the authority under the act to make
Yahoo disclose businessman Abdullah Rasimov's emails to Irish
Bank Resolution Corp, or IBRC.   
    To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2eLhAqh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
