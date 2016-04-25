Yahoo says due process at stake in email fight in bankruptcy court

A novel bid for an order from a U.S. bankruptcy judge to compel Yahoo Inc to turn over emails as part of a probe into an Irish bank failure should be rejected, the Internet company said in court papers arguing for “careful consideration” of the effort.

The foreign representatives of Irish Bank Resolution Corp, or IBRC, have asked Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi to support their plan for getting emails from a Yahoo account they believe could help explain why Anglo Irish Bank collapsed.

