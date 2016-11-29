FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Appeals court lets Yellowstone club's developer sue lawyer
November 29, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Appeals court lets Yellowstone club's developer sue lawyer

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Tim Blixseth, the developer of the Yellowstone Mountain Club, may sue a former lawyer for alleged misconduct leading up and during the bankruptcy of the resort for the superrich, a U.S. appeals court held in written opinion on Monday.

The opinion by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks the latest chapter of legal wrangling stemming from the bankruptcy filing eight years ago by the club, whose members included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gBz9e0

