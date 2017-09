(Reuters) - The judge in Molycorp Inc’s bankruptcy has rejected the rare earths miner’s plan for an “evergreen” retainer for Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor after the U.S. trustee in the case objected to the arrangement.

Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Wednesday also denied Molycorp’s request for an evergreen retainer for financial advisor AlixPartners.

