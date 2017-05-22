Bankrupt SunEdison wins court OK to advance rights offering

Renewable energy giant SunEdison Inc received court approval on Friday to proceed with its planned rights offering that will raise nearly $300 million to help the company emerge from its year-old bankruptcy.

Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan at the end of all-day hearing agreed SunEdison's exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy hinges on an equity infusion and there was no need to hold it up.

