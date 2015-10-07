End to bitter bankruptcy case in sight for Milwaukee archdiocese

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee is a step closer to exiting its bitterly contested bankruptcy with court approval of its disclosure statement and a voting schedule on its plan to pay $21 million to settle sexual abuse claims.

Judge Susan Kelley of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Milwaukee gave her blessing on Monday to the disclosure statement and scheduled Nov. 3 as the voting deadline for creditors on the archdiocese’s reorganization plan. The judge will then hold a hearing on Nov. 9 to consider confirmation of the plan.

