End to bitter bankruptcy case in sight for Milwaukee archdiocese
October 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

End to bitter bankruptcy case in sight for Milwaukee archdiocese

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee is a step closer to exiting its bitterly contested bankruptcy with court approval of its disclosure statement and a voting schedule on its plan to pay $21 million to settle sexual abuse claims.

Judge Susan Kelley of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Milwaukee gave her blessing on Monday to the disclosure statement and scheduled Nov. 3 as the voting deadline for creditors on the archdiocese’s reorganization plan. The judge will then hold a hearing on Nov. 9 to consider confirmation of the plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FT2Ejx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
