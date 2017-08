Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd won a court order on Tuesday temporarily lifting the stay in the bankruptcy of Avaya Inc to press a patent infringement case that the telecommunications company warned would threaten its reorganization efforts.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein said at a hearing in New York he would lift the stay against the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Texas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p1V2GX