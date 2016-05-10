FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trustee questions Kirkland's billing in Sabine Chapter 11
May 10, 2016 / 7:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. trustee questions Kirkland's billing in Sabine Chapter 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Kirkland & Ellis may be charging a premium to represent Sabine Oil & Gas Corp in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy based on a recent fee application for $12.5 million, according to the U.S. trustee.

The $11.8 million in fees and more than $684,000 in expenses sought by Kirkland in its second interim request for compensation and reimbursement seems suspiciously high, U.S. Trustee William Harrington’s office said in court papers on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24IVypU

