U.S. trustee questions Kirkland's billing in Sabine Chapter 11

Kirkland & Ellis may be charging a premium to represent Sabine Oil & Gas Corp in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy based on a recent fee application for $12.5 million, according to the U.S. trustee.

The $11.8 million in fees and more than $684,000 in expenses sought by Kirkland in its second interim request for compensation and reimbursement seems suspiciously high, U.S. Trustee William Harrington’s office said in court papers on Monday.

