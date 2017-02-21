FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Week of Feb. 20, 2017
#Westlaw News
February 21, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 6 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Week of Feb. 20, 2017

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

9 a.m. - Bankrupt helicopter maker and services company Erickson Inc will ask Judge Harlin Hale of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas for an order giving it more time to assume or reject leases. Erickson says it wants an extension of an assumption deadline through June 6 to review its leases. Erickson filed for Chapter 11 protection from its creditors in November, citing a decline in revenue from reduced demand for its services from the U.S. military, the loss of a U.S. Forest Service contract and distress in the oil and natural gas industry. For Erickson: Kenric Kattner, Kourtney Lyda and Ian Peck of Haynes & Boone

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lHgEHE

