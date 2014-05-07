FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU approves Irish state restructuring aid for Allied Irish Banks
May 7, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

EU approves Irish state restructuring aid for Allied Irish Banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved billions of euros of Irish government restructuring aid for Allied Irish Banks.

The European Commission said the aid granted by Ireland to Allied Irish Banks plc and its subsidiary EBS were in line with European Union state aid rules.

European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement AIB’s restructuring plan “sets out the right measures for this bank to return to profitability without unduly distorting competition in the (EU‘s) single market.”

AIB merged with building society EBS in 2011 after both were hard hit by the financial crisis. Capital support for AIB, now almost entirely state owned, totalled 20.775 billion euros, the Commission said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by John Stonestreet)

