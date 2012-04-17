Indian banks tell RBI risks from aviation sector fall

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian lenders have told the Reserve Bank of India that risks to asset quality from the aviation sector have reduced, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday at a post-policy media conference.

Earlier in the day, the RBI cut interest rates for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to sagging economic growth, but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)