U.S. releases living wills for 9 large banks
July 3, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. releases living wills for 9 large banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Tuesday released the public portions of the largest banks’ “living wills,” designed to describe how the companies can be dismantled if they become insolvent.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp posted the information from Bank of America, Barclays , Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley and UBS.

The banks were required to submit by Monday the contingency plans that were called for in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

The documents can be found at:

