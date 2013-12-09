FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PEOPLE: Interim global role for Reilly as Dean takes sabbatical
December 9, 2013

PEOPLE: Interim global role for Reilly as Dean takes sabbatical

LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Sam Dean has taken a sabbatical from his role as global head of ECM at Barclays, according to an internal memo seen by IFR. In the interim, Barclays’ US head of ECM Brian Reilly will take on the role. Barclays declined to comment.

Dean is taking a break for family reasons and is expected to return to the role at some point in the future. His leave of absence comes just seven months after taking on the global role, following the retirement of David Erickson and having joined Barclays in 2009. Dean had previously been global co-head of ECM at Deutsche Bank.

Previously head of US ECM since November 2010, Reilly took on the role of head of Americas ECM in May of this year. He has more than 15 years experience of originating and executing capital markets and M&A transactions for Barclays.

