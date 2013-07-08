FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Basel Committee seeks views on complexity of bank capital rules
July 8, 2013

Basel Committee seeks views on complexity of bank capital rules

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The Basel Committee of global banking supervisors on Monday sought further views on the complexity of new bank capital regulations designed to insulate the world’s financial system from another crash.

Basel Committee chairman Stefan Ingves said the regulators were “keenly aware” of the debate on whether the rules were too complex but had not yet decided whether they should be changed.

“The Committee believes that it would benefit from further input on this critical issue before deciding on the merits of any specific changes to the current framework,” he said.

