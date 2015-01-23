FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas's Polish arm Bank BGZ may face strike over redundancies
January 23, 2015

BNP Paribas's Polish arm Bank BGZ may face strike over redundancies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’s Polish arm Bank BGZ said on Friday it was facing strike action by staff after it failed to reach an agreement with trade unions over redundancy packages and restructuring bonuses.

The unions notified the bank that they would call a strike if their demands were not met, the bank said in a statement.

“The company’s management board will make due diligence to resolve the dispute,” the bank said. BGZ’s spokeswoman declined to comment further.

France’s BNP Paribas bought Bank BGZ from Rabobank last year for 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.21 billion) as part of a plan to expand in higher-growth markets. Bank BGZ is Poland’s eleventh biggest bank by assets. ($1 = 3.7326 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary. Editing by Jane Merriman)

