REFILE-Banks turn to safety of covered bonds as senior loses shine

(Refiles to correct typo in headline)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - European banks, which have seen their access to senior funding curtailed throughout 2015 as a result of volatility and regulatory uncertainty, are turning to covered bonds instead.

Supply from the region’s institutions has exceeded expectations having hit 101bn, some 16bn more than for the same time period last year, according to IFR data.

Banks have been forced to fall back on covered bond funding repeatedly as a choppy backdrop reduced market access in the senior sector, particularly as anxiety peaked around a possible Greek exit from the euro and rates volatility persisted.

Regulatory uncertainty around the future of senior debt has presented another major obstacle, forcing banks to rely on covereds as the only pure-play funding instrument remaining.

In June and July, for example, banks issued only 7.75bn in senior paper compared to almost 18.75bn of covered, a period when both Credit Suisse and Sabadell were forced to pull senior trades.

“Funding windows for covered bonds are typically the last to close in volatile situations and are the widest for all capital market instruments given their low beta characteristics,” said Aaron Baker, a covered bond analyst at BBVA.

“That is why there is a positive correlation in volatile times and covered bond issuance levels.”

SENIOR SITS OUT

Supply of senior euro debt is only just lagging last’s year total year-to-date, at around 115bn. However, non-European banks account for a chunky part of that number having issued in the nine months of 2015 the same amount as they raised in the whole of last year.

Uncertainty around the final nature of new safety buffers in the form of total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) means that many banks have held fire both on senior and Tier 2 issuance as they await clarification on what sort of debt will count.

Spain, for example, has introduced a new form of senior unsecured debt that is contractually subordinated to traditional senior but no-one has yet attempted to sell it.

“The big issue here is that senior unsecured debt is becoming more and more difficult to place due to the national transposition of the BRRD in the different countries and its bail-in able status,” said another covered bond analyst.

Investors have been reluctant to buy new senior debt from banks such as Commerzbank and Banco Popolare SC in recent weeks, for example, and spreads have widened to reflect the higher risk of losses

Germany has implemented legislation that subordinates senior bonds to other senior liabilities, while Italy is also going ahead with proposals ranking corporate deposits ahead of senior debt

SAFE BET

Execution in the covered market has provided issuers with a refuge, in contrast to the uncertainty that currently plagues senior debt, particularly for those that are eligible for the ECB’s purchasing programme.

The backstop provided by the ECB means these deals are all but certain to cross the line even in torrid conditions, with central banks sometimes scooping up half or even more of the allocations.

“You can be sure you can get the deal done, which is why we see one after another after another,” said a FIG syndicate banker. “That is making people choose covereds over senior.”

Central banks, for example, took 48% of a five-year deal from Bankinter this week, helping the Spanish lender raise funding despite a lacklustre response from investors. Orders passed 800m for the 750m deal, which priced in line with initial talk at swaps plus 40bp. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)