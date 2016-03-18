AT1 recovery still in balance despite UBS blowout

* UBS reopens market after violent sell-off

* Bonds rally but volatility remains

* Investors highly selective, bid for weaker credits untested

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - A US$1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond from UBS drew over US$8bn of demand this week, but the volatile ride it experienced in the secondary market highlighted the fragility of the sector’s recovery.

That level of oversubscription would typically see a bond trade up in the aftermarket. But the transaction, the first from a European lender since mid-January, fell over a point below its par reoffer price before almost retracing all the losses to 99.7 bid on Friday.

“When UBS announced the deal, we all thought ‘good on them, they are reopening this space’. As outsiders we wanted the deal to work, to trade up two to three points and cement the recovery in the AT1 market,” said a rival banker.

“But it traded down and you could paint a picture that maybe the deal was not really sponsored by the real-money guys and was a bit of a tourist trade,” the banker said.

Managed funds took 58% of the bonds. But private banks, sometimes seen as a less solid bid, bought 22% versus just 13% of a US$1.15bn 7.125% perp non-call five that UBS priced in February 2015. Asia also took a larger share of the new deal, some 20% compared with only 4% of last year‘s.

The bonds held up comparatively well, however, as volatile conditions buffeted the sector as a whole. Confidence was not helped by comments from Deutsche Bank boss John Cryan on Wednesday calling the asset class a “bad product” and one that is “too prone to be mis-sold”.

Deutsche’s US$1.25bn 6.25% callable 2020 tumbled by almost five points this week to a low of 82.6 on Wednesday, for example, while Credit Suisse’s US$2.5bn 6.25% 2024s slipped a point to 94.

SEIZING THE MOMENT

While the aftermarket performance showed how precarious conditions remain for the asset class, UBS at least reopened a sector that some had deemed unviable following the severe sell-off in recent weeks.

Many feared banks would not be able to raise the 40bn expected this year after fears escalated around banks’ ability to pay coupons on the instruments.

“There was a complete dislocation between market confidence and actual credit fundamentals,” said Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions at UBS.

The Swiss bank capitalised on investors’ renewed appetite for risk after the ECB announced new stimulus measures last Thursday, pricing the self-led US$1.5bn perpetual non-call five at 6.875%, inside initial price thoughts of 7%-7.125%.

UBS’s US$1.15bn 7.125% callable 2020 had pulled back to 6.35% by Monday, down from February’s 9.12% peak. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s CoCo index had also recovered and was quoted at a yield of 6.26%, down from 7.26% in mid-February.

Recent moves by authorities to clarify some of the regulatory uncertainties around the asset class have been crucial to rebuilding confidence.

The European Commission said it would launch a review following criticism by the European Parliament that existing legislation around the mechanism for determining coupon payments is too rigid.

“We take that as a positive, while recognising the timeframe of any positive change in the rules could be quite long,” said Gregory Turnbull Schwartz, investment manager for fixed income at Kames Capital.

ONE STEP AT A TIME

UBS’s deal may have answered questions over demand for strong, well-capitalised banks, but investors remain highly selective.

Eoin Walsh, a founding partner at TwentyFour Asset Management, said he only holds names on a high conviction basis.

“You are obviously also taking on a lot of potential volatility and you have to build this into your thinking when deciding how much to hold in your portfolio - you need to balance the attractive yields in AT1s with the higher volatility that comes with them,” he said.

The discretionary nature of coupon payments means confidence in a bank’s management team is crucial and could rule out an otherwise sound credit, said Turnbull Schwartz.

Bankers warn that access for many second-tier banks, particularly from the European periphery, remains complicated and has left issuers weighing up alternatives such as equity raises or asset sales.

“This has proven there is a good market for issuers who are well-capitalised, have had continued improvement in fundamental credit ratios and have access to the European investor base, but not those under pressure from an MDA [maximum distributable amount] or CET1 perspective,” said Donlon.

“For those, you might still need to see a more holistic approach to capital management.” (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker, Matthew Davies)