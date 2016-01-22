Deutsche Q4 loss reignites AT1 coupon scrutiny

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank’s Additional Tier 1 bonds tumbled more than three points this week and were bid at their highest ever yields after a chunky Q4 net loss exacerbated lingering concerns around the bank’s ability to pay coupons on the instruments.

The bank said on Thursday that it expects to report a full-year net loss of about 6.7bn in March as writedowns, litigation charges and restructuring costs were compounded by tough trading conditions in the fourth quarter.

While the broader AT1 market has been under pressure this week, selling off by around two points due to the volatile backdrop, Deutsche’s notes were among the hardest hit within core European issuers.

The yield on its 1.75bn perp callable 2022 soared to almost 9% on Thursday, up from 8.2% on Tuesday, although the bond was bid at 8.6% again by Friday, according to Eikon prices. In contrast, a 1bn perp callable 2022 for UBS was yielding 5.14% on Friday versus 5.075% on Monday morning.

Deutsche’s US$1.25bn 6.25% perp callable 2020 jumped to a yield of 9.4% but had pulled back to 9% on Friday.

That underperformance reflected the torrid backdrop but also a renewed focus on the bank’s available distributable items (ADI), which determine the payment of AT1 coupons.

“In a market already under pressure, Deutsche Bank underperformed because of their underperforming business and the effects on ADI and capital ratios,” said Michael Hunseler, managing director at Assenagon Asset Management.

Deutsche’s ADI stood at 2.9bn at year-end 2014 - slim for a major bank - and investors will be watching closely for where 2015’s figure falls given restructuring costs and further litigation risk.

Simon Adamson, a credit analyst at CreditSights, believes Deutsche will have sufficient ADI to pay AT1 coupons in 2016, which total around 340m, but said the bank was “not in a comfortable position”.

While issuance is not expected imminently, Deutsche outlined plans last October to issue up to 4bn of AT1 to meet a new and more stringent leverage ratio target, and skipping coupon payments on outstanding deals would likely scupper those plans.

Its AT1s came under scrutiny the same month following a massive writedown and potential missed dividend payment for 2015, although the bank reiterated its intention to keep paying the coupons.

OVERBLOWN?

While acknowledging the issue around the ADI, several market participants downplayed the prospect of cancelled coupons.

Assenagon’s Hunseler said he thought last year’s concerns around non-payment risk were already overblown, although Deutsche still needs to prove it has a viable and sufficiently profitable business to cover the risks it takes, he added.

Christy Hajiloizou, a credit analyst at Barclays, pointed out that other parts of DB’s capital structure that are not impacted by ADI also came under pressure.

That suggests “broader fundamental concerns around the bank’s path to its revised capital targets”, she said, but added that the medium to long-term outlook for the bank is positive.

Deutsche’s 1.25bn Tier 2 due Feb 2025 initially widened around 20bp versus swaps on Thursday, for example, before the ECB commentary helped the market rebound. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)