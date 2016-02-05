Outlook bleak for crumbling financials supply

LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Banks looking to raise funding in the European market are facing an increasingly torrid backdrop with 2016’s volumes considerably lagging last year‘s, putting issuers on the back foot just as they need to make a dent in their programmes.

Just 16.6bn of euro senior paper has priced this year, less than half the 37.4bn raised over the same period in 2015, according to IFR data.

Unlike corporates, which can for the most part sit on the sidelines and wait for conditions to improve, financial institutions are much more reliant on bond markets for financing and cannot stay shut out for too long.

But a sombre macro picture, some bad results from the sector and poorly performing indices have all taken their toll on investor appetite. The iTraxx Senior Financials index has widened more than 38bp since the beginning of the year and was quoted at 118bp on Friday afternoon.

“I don’t think the market is functioning particularly well and it is more broken now than it has been for a few years,” said Andrew Fraser, investment director for fixed income at Standard Life Investments.

“While we have seen periods of stability met with issuance, I am not sure there is a huge amount of cash there to meet those and that investors are clamouring for new deals.”

So far, financial issuers have largely sought the safety of covered bonds, with issuance reaching 31bn year-to-date and some deals attracting multi-billion books. But this is not enough and poor market access has already put some issuers on the back foot in terms of funding.

This is storing up a potential bottleneck of supply and limiting issuers’ ability to meet regulatory requirements.

“Issuance windows have been truncated and there’s no doubt that a number of issuers are already playing catch-up with regards to their targeted funding run-rates,” said David Carmalt, a managing director in FI DCM at Lloyds.

And banks like Deutsche Bank or Credit Suisse that have previously been considered safe-havens have taken a beating as investors take fright at the impact of the deep restructurings they are conducting.

Goldman Sachs gave the market of shot of confidence on Thursday, drawing demand of over 4bn for a dual-tranche senior, but had to pay a chunky concession.

FROM HEROS TO ZEROS

The problem right now is that few people see what could be the catalyst for a change in market tone.

Citigroup analysts wrote in a note on Friday that while financial fundamentals should continue to improve longer term, the near-term risk/reward looks skewed to the downside.

“Quite simply, we struggle to see who would want to get longer against the current backdrop...at least until we see the negative momentum in US economic surprises wane, we would reduce exposure to banks and insurance across senior and sub, in cash and in CDS,” they added.

Standard Life’s Fraser said if there was evidence of good execution in some plain vanilla issues, it should hopefully unwind the cogs. “But right now, it’s difficult to see,” he said.

Britain’s referendum on an exit from the EU represents yet another cloud on the horizon, potentially storing up problems for the European market as a whole rather than the UK alone.

“There’s anecdotal evidence that investors’ Brexit concerns have migrated from being a UK-centric worry to being something that would materially impact the wider European market and issuer base - and probably for a medium term horizon,” said Lloyds’ Carmalt.

But is not just market turmoil that has the FIG market on its knees, with regulatory uncertainty showing no sign of fading.

A leaked working paper from the European Commission around the possible integration of loss absorbing regulation known as TLAC and MREL threw a new curve ball into the market last week, for example.

“What’s difficult from an issuer’s perspective is it just creates more uncertainty at a time when banks should getting on with funding,” said a FIG DCM banker. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)