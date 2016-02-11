Negative convexity: AT1's very own doom spiral

By Helene Durand LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - The sell-off in Additional Tier 1 bonds has been exacerbated by a phenomenon known as negative convexity, which is putting pressure on the already shaky asset class and threatening to keep bond prices at low levels and funding costs high. When the idea of CoCos was first mooted, much fuss was made of how banks could find themselves in a downward spiral if their capital slips close to the trigger level at which the instruments either convert into shares or are written down. However, the reasons for the recent sell-off lie elsewhere: it is concerns around banks' ability to pay coupons and regulatory intervention that have sent investors running for the hills. Prices have plummeted, with many AT1 bonds from European banks, including those from core names such as BNP Paribas and HSBC, quoted in the high 80s or low 90s. Very few have escaped the repricing, which could have a long-lasting impact on the ability of banks to raise this type of debt. "We think there is a negative convexity in AT1 instruments due to their perpetual structure, which becomes more pronounced the further the instruments trade from par," analysts at JP Morgan wrote in a note this week. "This is due to the fact that, as the spread on an AT1 moves materially beyond that of the post-call spread of the instrument, the immediate implication is that the issuer is unlikely to call these instruments at the first call date, and, as such, these instruments will tend to price to perpetuity." Negative convexity has become a hot topic in recent days with the AT1 slump extending. "The issue you have right now is an imbalance in terms of the actors in the market. A lot of the funds that were dedicated to the asset class have not been active for months and that's precipitated some of the sell-off," a hedge fund manager said. "The problem is that investors that have taken a market-to-market hit need to sell and there is no one on the other side of that trade. Unless we see distressed funds or mutual funds step in, it's difficult to see a recovery." But as JP Morgan analysts pointed out, as the market has repriced, "the negative convexity of AT1 has accelerated the sell-off as wider levels suggest greater probabilities of extension risk, which in turn then leads to further weakness in valuations". The analysts believe the rout can be reversed, however, given that first call dates in most cases are a few years away. "We would assume that once valuations have stabilised and where the asset class has reached a clearing level, any improvement in broader market sentiment or to the extent that some of the name-specific concerns with regard to coupon deferral are addressed, could result in a retracement of the recent weakness," they wrote. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)