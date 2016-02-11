FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Negative convexity: AT1's very own doom spiral
February 11, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Negative convexity: AT1's very own doom spiral

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Helene Durand
    LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - The sell-off in Additional Tier 1
bonds has been exacerbated by a phenomenon known as negative
convexity, which is putting pressure on the already shaky asset
class and threatening to keep bond prices at low levels and
funding costs high. 
    When the idea of CoCos was first mooted, much fuss was made
of how banks could find themselves in a downward spiral if their
capital slips close to the trigger level at which the
instruments either convert into shares or are written down. 
    However, the reasons for the recent sell-off lie elsewhere:
it is concerns around banks' ability to pay coupons and
regulatory intervention that have sent investors running for the
hills. 
    Prices have plummeted, with many AT1 bonds from European
banks, including those from core names such as BNP Paribas and
HSBC, quoted in the high 80s or low 90s.  
    Very few have escaped the repricing, which could have a
long-lasting impact on the ability of banks to raise this type
of debt. 
    "We think there is a negative convexity in AT1 instruments
due to their perpetual structure, which becomes more pronounced
the further the instruments trade from par," analysts at JP
Morgan wrote in a note this week. 
    "This is due to the fact that, as the spread on an AT1 moves
materially beyond that of the post-call spread of the
instrument, the immediate implication is that the issuer is
unlikely to call these instruments at the first call date, and,
as such, these instruments will tend to price to perpetuity."
    Negative convexity has become a hot topic in recent days
with the AT1 slump extending.  
    "The issue you have right now is an imbalance in terms of
the actors in the market. A lot of the funds that were dedicated
to the asset class have not been active for months and that's
precipitated some of the sell-off," a hedge fund manager said. 
    "The problem is that investors that have taken a
market-to-market hit need to sell and there is no one on the
other side of that trade. Unless we see distressed funds or
mutual funds step in, it's difficult to see a recovery."
    But as JP Morgan analysts pointed out, as the market has
repriced, "the negative convexity of AT1 has accelerated the
sell-off as wider levels suggest greater probabilities of
extension risk, which in turn then leads to further weakness in
valuations".
    The analysts believe the rout can be reversed, however,
given that first call dates in most cases are a few years away. 
    "We would assume that once valuations have stabilised and
where the asset class has reached a clearing level, any
improvement in broader market sentiment or to the extent that
some of the name-specific concerns with regard to coupon
deferral are addressed, could result in a retracement of the
recent weakness," they wrote.

 (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
