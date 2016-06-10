Nykredit raises curtain on Europe's sub senior market

* Nykredit puts price on Tier 3 debt

* Pricing dynamics to evolve as new issuers emerge

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Nykredit Realkredit printed Europe’s first subordinated senior bond, setting the stage for other banks on the continent to take advantage of the new asset class.

Nykredit’s 500m three-year “senior resolution note” was the first so-called Tier 3 bond to be issued by a bank operating company.

Moves by regulators to prevent taxpayers bearing the cost of bank failures have forced institutions across Europe to rethink their balance sheets to ensure they have enough debt that could be bailed in during a crisis.

The trade’s contractual terms would see it absorb losses after Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 but before other senior debt if the issuer was to run into trouble.

“It’s another data point on the road to the emergence of opco Tier 3 issuance as an asset class as European banks build up their resolution capital bases,” said Pete Mason, co-head of FIG Banking EMEA and head of FIG DCM EMEA at Barclays.

The transaction was the first of its kind in Europe where senior debt has so far been subordinated either through the law, as in Germany, or structurally, as in the UK and Switzerland.

The deal is expected to be followed by other issuers, not least the French banks which may start raising subordinated senior debt later this year. Others such as the Netherlands and Belgium could follow suit.

The order book and pricing dynamics generated a huge amount of interest, a lead said.

“There is going to be big supply from the French at some point, so people are trying to figure out what the premium should be and how to use their lines on these names, and whether to lighten up on Tier 2,” he added.

BEDDING DOWN

The deal drew over 2.4bn of orders and priced at mid-swaps plus 110bp, inside the 125bp area IPTs set by leads BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nykredit Bank.

This was more than double where a conventional three-year senior would have priced, for which leads pegged theoretical fair value around 50bp.

“Being the first in any new asset class, there is always the potential for a premium to be paid,” Barclays’ Mason said.

However, the bonds had rallied to 86bp over by Friday morning, narrowing the differential between conventional and subordinated senior to around 35bp.

This suggests Tier 3 could potentially price more tightly than European holdco senior, a boon for banks considering issuance in the format.

The average opco/holdco senior differential for HSBC, KBC and UBS is around 55bp, and wider still for others.

“It’s good to now have recent examples pricing at a much tighter differential than UK or Swiss holdco,” said the lead.

“I‘m really glad that investors are now starting to differentiate pricing between countries and credits rather than applying a ‘one size fits all’ premium.”

PUSH PULL

The pricing dynamics of Tier 3 are far from clear cut though, and technical factors such as Nykredit’s limited issuance programme and the short tenor also played a part.

One factor in favour of tighter pricing is that Tier 3 opco bondholders arguably have better clarity over where they sit in a bank’s capital stack compared to holdco senior, which can be downstreamed to other parts of the business.

On the other hand, the prospect of large scale issuance could weigh on spreads.

“To some extent we have seen such supply-driven widening in holdco senior, where a lot of larger banks have announced and issued structurally subordinated senior as their preferred avenue to meet bail-in requirements,” said Marcus Schulte, head of FIG DCM in Europe at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)