EC tackles Europe's splintered bank insolvency regimes

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Policymakers will meet in Brussels on Thursday to explore an EU-wide approach to the insolvency rankings of bank creditors that could harmonise the divergence in local regimes that has emerged since last year.

The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive was designed to harmonise the way in which bank failures are addressed in the European Union, including shifting that cost from taxpayers to creditors.

The impact of differing insolvency regimes has been one of the hottest topics in the FIG debt market for over year, with many wondering how things would work in practice.

"Three Member States (France, Germany, Italy) have recently put in place their own rules on the ranking of creditors and these are quite different from each other," said Vanessa Mock, a spokesperson for the European Commission.

"This could create competitive distortions in the single market and complicate the execution of the bail-in tool, in particular for cross-border banks."

The European Commission's expert group on banking, payments and insurance will consider a working paper, seen by IFR, containing feedback from stakeholders across various banks, asset managers and industry bodies on the three routes adopted.

"Commission services are considering whether an EU approach to this issue makes sense and are seeking the views of experts with a view of elaborating a harmonised approach on the ranking of bondholders in the creditors' hierarchy in case of bank insolvency and resolution," Mock said in a statement.

It is also asking for feedback on the impact of the three routes on funding costs and market depth as well as potential legal challenges, among other questions.

The paper highlighted the concern among stakeholders over the potential fragmentation.

"There is agreement...that having divergent approaches to the statutory insolvency ranking of bank creditors may impede the resolution of cross-border banks and provide uncertainty for issuers and investors alike," it said.

"A harmonisation of the statutory insolvency ranking of liabilities which are meant to absorb losses in resolution should address this problem and ensure a level playing field. Such an approach should be effective and advantageous."

Investors have complained about the increasing complexity and ESMA pushed for improved disclosure on bail-in risk in recent weeks.

The paper analyses the various pros and cons of the German, Italian and French approaches.

Germany passed a law subordinating senior unsecured bonds to other senior liabilities. Stakeholders commended the clarity of that framework, but said it limited the flexibility of banks to choose their liability structure and raises overall funding costs in the medium to long term.

The French approach, which introduces a new layer of senior debt known as "unpreferred" senior, offers greater flexibility and should not impact funding costs over that period, the stakeholders said.

While many countries have not yet settled on which solution they will adopt, many in the market previously believed it was too late for a harmonised approached.

"Harmonisation of subordination is a difficult topic. In the end we feel all three options should be available," said one market source.

Harmonised statutory subordination would be desirable for many banks but is treated with caution by others due to fears over increased funding costs, he said.

The paper said that any common approach should also allow for other forms of subordination. It highlighted in particular structural subordination, where banks including those in the UK and Switzerland issue securities through a holding company structure. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)