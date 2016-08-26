UBS spearheads callable senior debt for European banks

LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - UBS this week placed the first callable public senior unsecured euro deal from a European lender, the latest sign of how a changing regulatory landscape is shaping the way banks raise funding.

UBS sold a 1.25bn 10-year senior holdco bond with a call three months prior to maturity, a new twist for the asset class.

Senior European bank benchmarks do not typically include call options, but banks are having to rethink their liabilities' structure to achieve greater flexibility and cost savings in response to new and existing regulation.

The issuer did not have to pay for the added flexibility, according to bankers, something that could entice others into the market. One banker predicted that calls could in time become the sector norm.

The regulatory culprit is the Liquidity Coverage Ratio, which requires banks to hold liquid assets against net cash outflows over a 30-day period. That can prove expensive, but the costs are avoidable if the bonds are redeemed ahead of the scheduled maturity date.

Though UBS is the first European bank to issue a callable senior bond, US banks have already done so.

JP Morgan sold a 2bn Jan 2024 note in July with a par call two months prior to maturity. It followed in August with a US$2.5bn senior holdco five-year that is callable after four years.

Instead of LCR rules, JP Morgan's US dollar bond was devised in response to Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity requirements, with the call allowing it to save on interest payments.

ONE HIT WONDER?

But while calls are common in the corporate market and UBS benefited from a strong uptake - it drew 7.2bn in orders - the structural tweak might not fly with everyone.

"It's an interesting development, but there remains uncertainty around what individual regulators will deem to be a structured note in the context of TLAC and MREL, though the US guys seem pretty confident that it will not fall foul of the regulation," one European issuer said.

Like their US counterparts, major European banks must comply with TLAC rules under which debt receives 50% less TLAC treatment when it has less than two years until maturity. That drops to zero when it has less than one year remaining.

BUYER LIMITS

Mandate restrictions among investors could further slow the growth of longer dated call provisions in European bank debt. Many of the region's investors are currently unable to purchase bonds with one-year or longer calls.

"In general, a three-month call is not a big issue," said Allen Twyning, head of debt origination at Pension Insurance Corporation, an annuity provider that needs to match its assets to its liabilities.

"But for a perp or a five-year call, for example, we have to make adjustments on the yield we would get from that, and the further you go out, the more punitive it is. But different insurers have specific rules about what they can and can't do. Calls wouldn't rule out all investors, it just becomes an economic decision."

HOLDCO RETURN

The UBS deal (A-/A/A) was its first in a euro holdco senior format since a 750m 2.125% Mar 2024 bond sold in February.

Euro holdco senior rallied strongly in recent weeks and that note was bid around 100bp tighter than its reoffer level, at swaps plus 90bp, on Wednesday.

One banker pegged the starting guidance level of swaps plus 125bp area as 35bp cheap, which he saw as a key driver for the massive demand. Others saw the concession closer to 25bp.

The spread later fixed at 105bp via guidance of 110bp area, and bonds had tightened to 97bp by Friday.

That book was a considerable leg up from the 1.1bn interest garnered by the Mar 2024 deal, which UBS said reflected fresh interest from accounts that had not previously bought euro holdco senior debt. The bank had received reverse enquiry ahead of the transaction.

The trade also benefited from a lack of recent euro senior supply. It was the first in the single currency since Wells Fargo's 2bn Feb 2027 in late July after banks, including UBS, opted for dollars and sterling instead. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)